Lesser-known and interesting facts about Budget - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Lesser-known and interesting facts about Budget

Here are some of the lesser-known and interesting facts about budget which you can't afford to miss.

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
All you need to know about the Economic Survey
All you need to know about the Economic Survey
Budget 2021: What's in store for education this year?
Budget 2021: What's in store for education this year?
From the briefcase to longest speech: Lesser-known facts about budget
From the briefcase to longest speech: Lesser-known facts about budget
Budget 2021: Stocks that rose 845% since the last budget
Budget 2021: Stocks that rose 845% since the last budget
Day 2 of BT MindRush 2021: Who said what
Day 2 of BT MindRush 2021: Who said what
BT MindRush 2021: Best moments
BT MindRush 2021: Best moments
World leaders react to Joe Biden's inauguration as President of the US
World leaders react to Joe Biden's inauguration as President of the US
Why India has become a favoured travel destination in 2021
Why India has become a favoured travel destination in 2021