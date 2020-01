Amazon CEO and the world's richest man Jeff Bezos is in India to meet PM Modi and attend the SMBhav event for small and medium businesses. He was also seen paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat immediately after arriving in India. He has announced a sum of $1bn investment in India. There is much that the world knows about him but there are also some lesser known facts about the founder of Amazon. Here are some of them



ADVERTISEMENT