Lockdown 5.0: All you need to know about state-wise guidelines

The Centre has extended the lockdown by another 30 days till June 30 in containment zones across India while opening other areas with phased unlocking of activities. Like the nation-wide lockdown, the unlocking will also be done in three parts. The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday comprised guidelines for phase 1 of re-opening of areas. These guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening will have an economic focus.





