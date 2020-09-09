Measures suggested by Raghuram Rajan to save the economy - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Measures suggested by Raghuram Rajan to save the economy

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has said the government will have to expand its resources in every way possible, spending as cleverly as possible to bring the economy back to pre-pandemic GDP levels.
Rajan, in his LinkedIn post stated that the Centre has "to take every action that can move the economy forward without additional spending."
He further added that the government's strategy to conserve resources today for a possible future stimulus is "self-defeating".
Here are a few measures former RBI governor suggested which could help salvage the slowing economy.

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
What led to ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar's husband's arrest?
What led to ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar's husband's arrest?
Delhi Metro resumes from today but with strict guidelines
Delhi Metro resumes from today but with strict guidelines
Top economies that have suffered worst GDP fall due to COVID-19
Top economies that have suffered worst GDP fall due to COVID-19
How will telecom firms pay AGR dues in the next 10 years?
How will telecom firms pay AGR dues in the next 10 years?
Coronavirus vaccine: Which companies are the frontrunners?
Coronavirus vaccine: Which companies are the frontrunners?
Coronavirus cases in India: Why numbers are rising
Coronavirus cases in India: Why numbers are rising
India on the brink of 5th recession: How different is it from past downturns?
India on the brink of 5th recession: How different is it from past downturns?
How different is US Open 2020 due to pandemic protocols?
How different is US Open 2020 due to pandemic protocols?