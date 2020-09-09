Measures suggested by Raghuram Rajan to save the economy

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has said the government will have to expand its resources in every way possible, spending as cleverly as possible to bring the economy back to pre-pandemic GDP levels.

Rajan, in his LinkedIn post stated that the Centre has "to take every action that can move the economy forward without additional spending."

He further added that the government's strategy to conserve resources today for a possible future stimulus is "self-defeating".

Here are a few measures former RBI governor suggested which could help salvage the slowing economy.





ADVERTISEMENT