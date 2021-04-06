Monetary Policy 2021: 5 risk factors before Monetary Policy Committee - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Monetary Policy 2021: 5 risk factors before Monetary Policy Committee

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged  at 4 per cent while continuing with the accommodative stance. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the monetary policy this week on Wednesday.  The RBI is trying its best to keep the interest rates low to support the economic recovery and also facilitate the government's huge borrowing plan in 2021-22. However, there are multiple risk factors to RBI's current ultra loose monetary policy.

Story : Anand Adhikari
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
COVID-19 Second wave: How states across India are curbing the spread
COVID-19 Second wave: How states across India are curbing the spread
COVID-19 crisis: Indians caught flouting COVID norms
COVID-19 crisis: Indians caught flouting COVID norms
Fresh COVID-19 guidelines issued as Kumbh mela kicks off in Haridwar
Fresh COVID-19 guidelines issued as Kumbh mela kicks off in Haridwar
These companies rewarded employees with salary hike, promotion
These companies rewarded employees with salary hike, promotion
India Inc embracing pet-friendly workplaces
India Inc embracing pet-friendly workplaces
All you need to know about double mutant COVID variant
All you need to know about double mutant COVID variant
Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India, this March
Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India, this March
Bill Gates to Raghuram Rajan: Who said what about cryptocurrencies
Bill Gates to Raghuram Rajan: Who said what about cryptocurrencies