Monetary Policy 2021: 5 risk factors before Monetary Policy Committee

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent while continuing with the accommodative stance. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the monetary policy this week on Wednesday. The RBI is trying its best to keep the interest rates low to support the economic recovery and also facilitate the government's huge borrowing plan in 2021-22. However, there are multiple risk factors to RBI's current ultra loose monetary policy.





Story : Anand Adhikari