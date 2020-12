The year 2020 is not over yet, many joked on Twitter, as Europe's most active volcano erupted on December 14, 2020 with a spectacular show of lava in Catania, Italy. Etna lit up the whole sky with bursts of hot lava and put on a spectacular show. Mount Etna is known for its frequent eruptions which send rivers of molten lava flowing down its slopes. In a matter of a few minutes the intensity of the eruption upped from medium to high.



