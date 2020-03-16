Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia, among top 10 in Hurun Global List 2020

Here are the names of the top 10 richest billionaires. Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani retains the position of richest in Asia.

The Hurun Global List of 2020 has ranked 2,816 billionaires from 71 countries and from 2,182 companies.According to the report, a boom in tech valuations and strong stock markets across the US, India and China propelled the billionaires to record heights.

The Top 10 added US $140 bn over the year and are now worth US $961 bn or 9% of the total list.



