Mumbai at a standstill, sees heaviest rainfall after 2005 - Photos-1
Mumbai at a standstill, sees heaviest rainfall after 2005

The financial capital of India finds itself in the midst of a deluge again. The city stands submerged, with the rainfall being the heaviest  since 2005. Regular life stands disrupted in a city which was trying to get back to normalcy even during the pandemic. The city has so far recorded 15,842 COVID-19 deaths with more than 4,50,000 confirmed cases. From landslides to uprooted trees, water logging, Mumbaikers are facing the worst challenges excessive rainfall can bring.

Here's how the city is coping with the deluge
