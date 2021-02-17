Netizens react with memes as fuel prices hit record highs - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Netizens react with memes as fuel prices hit record highs

Petrol and diesel prices are going through the roof. The prices of oil continued to rise for the ninth consecutive day when retail prices have risen across the country. In Delhi, the price of petrol was hiked by 25 paise from Rs 89.29 per litre to Rs 89.54 per litre, and diesel increased by an equal amount. In Mumbai, the fuel rates are highest among all four metros. In some districts in Rajasthan, premium petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre.  With no relief in sight, people turned to Twitter to vent their frustration on the matter. From memes to graphs, and even some old photos of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders protesting fuel price hikes during UPA reign dotted posts under hashtag #ModiFuelScam. Check out some of the best ones.

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
COVID-19: Centre issues fresh SOPs for the workplace
COVID-19: Centre issues fresh SOPs for the workplace
Here are 5 ways senior citizens can avail of special tax benefits
Here are 5 ways senior citizens can avail of special tax benefits
Rashtrapati Bhavan opens its Mughal Gardens to the public from Feb 13
Rashtrapati Bhavan opens its Mughal Gardens to the public from Feb 13
From floods to glacier bursts, how India suffers due to climate change
From floods to glacier bursts, how India suffers due to climate change
Koo: Know about sudden interest in the Indian alternative to Twitter
Koo: Know about sudden interest in the Indian alternative to Twitter
World leaders express grief over the Uttarakhand glacier disaster
World leaders express grief over the Uttarakhand glacier disaster
The glacial burst in Uttarakhand puts focus back on climate change
The glacial burst in Uttarakhand puts focus back on climate change
Celebrities react on social media to farmers' protests against the farm laws
Celebrities react on social media to farmers' protests against the farm laws