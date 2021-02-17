Netizens react with memes as fuel prices hit record highs

Petrol and diesel prices are going through the roof. The prices of oil continued to rise for the ninth consecutive day when retail prices have risen across the country. In Delhi, the price of petrol was hiked by 25 paise from Rs 89.29 per litre to Rs 89.54 per litre, and diesel increased by an equal amount. In Mumbai, the fuel rates are highest among all four metros. In some districts in Rajasthan, premium petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre. With no relief in sight, people turned to Twitter to vent their frustration on the matter. From memes to graphs, and even some old photos of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders protesting fuel price hikes during UPA reign dotted posts under hashtag #ModiFuelScam. Check out some of the best ones.





