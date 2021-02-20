Guidelines for international fliers as virus continues to spread - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Guidelines for international fliers as virus continues to spread

The centre has issued fresh guidelines for international travelers in the backdrop of rising cases of new mutant strain of coronavirus. The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) come as the mutant coronavirus strains have been detected in many countries. The fresh guidelines are applicable to all international travelers coming/transiting through flights originating from the United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East. The government has suspended international flights till February 28 and all overseas flights to and from India are being operated under the air bubble agreements with other nations. Here are all the new guidelines you should know about.

