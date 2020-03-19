New norms of social distancing as world reopens amid COVID-19 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

New norms of social distancing as world reopens amid COVID-19

As countries unlock in a phased manner, new norms of social distancing can be seen. It's clear that the post-COVID world will be different from the past. Here is how some countries are observing social distancing.

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
How tech start-ups, FMCG majors are helping kirana stores go digital
How tech start-ups, FMCG majors are helping kirana stores go digital
Seven sectors bullish on hiring post lockdown
Seven sectors bullish on hiring post lockdown
Waiting for Covaxin, India's coronavirus vaccine candidate
Waiting for Covaxin, India's coronavirus vaccine candidate
Double whammy for Assam as it fights both floods and COVID-19
Double whammy for Assam as it fights both floods and COVID-19
Kerala Gold Scam: How the multi-crore case was busted
Kerala Gold Scam: How the multi-crore case was busted
Experts who have shown the way amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Experts who have shown the way amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Google- Jio Platforms deal: Key things to know
Google- Jio Platforms deal: Key things to know
How offices can prevent spread of coronavirus when employees return
How offices can prevent spread of coronavirus when employees return