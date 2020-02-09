Abhijit Banerjee on Indian democracy, economy and poverty - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Abhijit Banerjee on Indian democracy, economy and poverty

From economics to politics, noted economist and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee touched upon several issues concerning India at the 13th Jaipur Literature Festival. This is his advice for the government in his own words. 
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Financial tips for working millennials to help them save for the future
Financial tips for working millennials to help them save for the future
The most sought-after gadgets to be launched in 2020 in India
The most sought-after gadgets to be launched in 2020 in India
Lesser known facts about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Lesser known facts about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Things you must know before buying a health insurance policy
Things you must know before buying a health insurance policy
Eurasia Group names the top 10 geopolitical risks in 2020
Eurasia Group names the top 10 geopolitical risks in 2020
Ukrainian aircraft crash: All you need to know
Ukrainian aircraft crash: All you need to know
From Mahindra to Mazumdar Shaw, how India Inc. reacted to JNU violence
From Mahindra to Mazumdar Shaw, how India Inc. reacted to JNU violence
Add these rules of wealth creation to your new year resolutions
Add these rules of wealth creation to your new year resolutions