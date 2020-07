In a surprise visit amid India-China border tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ladakh on Friday morning to assess the on-ground situation. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane. PM Modi took stock of the security situation along with General Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane and Northern Army Commanders Lt Gen YK Joshi and Lt Gen Harinder Singh and 14 Corps officials here.





ADVERTISEMENT