Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited BIMSTEC leaders to his swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 30. The BIMSTEC stands for Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. The countries in BIMSTEC include Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Thailand and Sri Lanka. Apart from the six BIMSTEC countries, India has also sent invitations to Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius. And, as expected, Pakistan has been kept out.



