PM Modi's discussion with state CMs about gradual lifting of lockdown





KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF PM-CMs VIDEO CONFERENCE:





Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with all state Chief Ministers on Monday to discuss the road ahead in India's fight against coronavirus. He commended the states for playing an active part in curbing the spread of the virus. Modi said the entire world is of the view that India has been able to successfully protect itself from the pandemic. This was PM Modi's fifth video conference with CMs. In the virtual meet, he asked CMs to share a broad strategy by May 15 on how they want to deal with lockdown regime in their states.