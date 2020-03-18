PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus: Who said what

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced mega stimulus worth Rs 20 lakh crore to support key sectors and make India a self-reliant nation. PM Modi said the fourth phase of the lockdown would be enforced but complete details would be out before May 18. The financial package is equivalent to around 10 per cent of India's GDP and would address problems of a wide range of sectors of the economy as well as difficulties of the migrant workers.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, reactions started pouring in, with industry bigwigs and prominent personalities hailing the economic package. Let's take a look.



