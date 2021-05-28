Poco X3 Pro among best smartphones under Rs 25,000 - Photos-1
Poco X3 Pro among best smartphones under Rs 25,000

Who wants to spend a fortune on a smartphone if you can get a similar, if not better, experience on a device that costs under Rs 25,000. Thankfully, we have many these days that cater to different sets of smartphone users. The segment didn't see much action in April and Poco X3 Pro was probably the last notable entrant to the category but, we have had few since the beginning of this year while few from 2020 still remain relevant. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 Pro Max probably remains to be the most complete smartphone in the category, even though it lacks 5G support. The Poco X3 Pro is more suited for gamers while the Realme 8 Pro and OnePlus Nord also make up for good options. Here is a look at the best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India in May 2021.

