President Trump's most shocking reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

President Trump's most shocking reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic

From calling coronavirus a hoax to tall claims about testing of patients, Trump has made some of the most bizarre statements during the course of the pandemic. Here are some of them.

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Mumbai at a standstill, sees heaviest rainfall after 2005
Mumbai at a standstill, sees heaviest rainfall after 2005
How the once wildly popular app TikTok is scrambling to survive
How the once wildly popular app TikTok is scrambling to survive
Schools, higher education to be overhauled by National Education Policy 2020
Schools, higher education to be overhauled by National Education Policy 2020
Products that are flying off shelves during the pandemic
Products that are flying off shelves during the pandemic
Addicted to PUBG? Some other gaming options to choose from
Addicted to PUBG? Some other gaming options to choose from
Top 10 most attractive employer brands in India
Top 10 most attractive employer brands in India
Rafale jet: Can it become a game changer for the Indian Air Force?
Rafale jet: Can it become a game changer for the Indian Air Force?
Six sectors likely to be the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic
Six sectors likely to be the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic