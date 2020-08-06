President Trump's most shocking reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
GC Murmu appointed new CAG a day after quitting as J&K Lieutenant General
Patanjali injuncted from using trademark 'Coronil', Madras High Court imposes Rs 10 lakh fine
BT Buzz: How to throw away 26 tonnes of ice cream
Resolution window under June 2019 circular only for COVID-19 related stressed assets: RBI Governor
Centre releases Rs 890 cr as 2nd tranche for COVID-19 health system preparedness
CORPORATE
Now buy jewellery via video call; how Tanishq is going digital in COVID era
FPI ownership in top 500 BSE companies hits 8-year low in June quarter
Jaypee insolvency: SC transfers all appeals before NCLAT to itself
RBI allows separate resolution plan for stressed retail borrowers
Vodafone Idea Q1 loss widens to Rs 25,460 crore on AGR payout, merger costs
MARKETS
Share market expectations: 5 things to know before tomorrow's opening bell
Whirlpool share price closes higher despite 91% fall in Q1 net profit
Vodafone Idea stock slips 2% post Q1 earnings
Sensex ends 362 points higher, Nifty at 11,200 as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged
Birlasoft share price gains 19% intra day on Q1 earnings
MONEY
Mutual funds versus ULIPs: How to plan your child's future
Contactless FD account opening offered to new customers by DCB Bank
Income tax returns scrutiny reduced to 0.25% in AY2018-19, says FinMin
Buying car to cost less: These motor insurance rules change from August 1
Buying cars, scooters to cost less, new vehicle insurance rules take effect from today
INDUSTRY
Domestic pharmaceutical industry to grow at 8-11% CAGR in FY 2020-23: ICRA
COVID-19 pandemic: Lufthansa reports loss of $1.77 billion in Q2, foresees no recovery till 2024
Tata Motors launches subscription model for Nexon EV; rental costs start at Rs 41,900 per month
COVID-19 impact: Toyota's quarterly profits weakest in 9 years as car sales down 50%
TECH
Krisons launches affordable smart home theatres, soundbar
Coronavirus pandemic: GOQii launches smartwatch with pulse oximeter at Rs 5,999
Zoom brings in lighting adjustment, noise suppression, other features: Here is how to use them
Realme 6 Pro, Realme C3 now available in new colourways in Flipkart Big Saving Day sale
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Here's why the foldable phone could be a hit
OPINION
Rebooting Economy XIV: Debt vs equity; why businesses are debt-driven
Rebooting Economy XIII: Why Indian corporates are debt-ridden
Now you can regularise your past I-T returns till this date
How ARCs can help clean up the mess of NPA
Rebooting Economy XII: Is private sector inherently more efficient than public sector?
PHOTOS
President Trump's most shocking reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic
Coal production falls 4.9% sequentially in June due to state lockdowns
Mumbai at a standstill, sees heaviest rainfall after 2005
Bank credit improves in June as economy begins to 'unlock'
Which investments got best returns in 2020 so far?
VIDEOS
03:15
Mumbai relives 2005 floods, sees highest one-day rain in 47 yrs
01:34
Amazon Prime Day sale: Concept, trend and what makes it attractive
02:38
U.S. crude oil stockpiles tumble; Novavax Inc, Serum Institute sign deal
01:25
Mumbai fears a repeat of 2005-floods as heavy rain and winds batter the city
02:12
Lebanon blasts shock the world, stored ammonium nitrate kills more than 100
MAGAZINE
August 23, 2020
August 9, 2020
July 26, 2020
July 12, 2020
June 28, 2020
PANORAMA
President Trump's most shocking reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic
From calling coronavirus a hoax to tall claims about testing of patients, Trump has made some of the most bizarre statements during the course of the pandemic. Here are some of them.
PANORAMA
more
Mumbai at a standstill, sees heaviest rainfall after 2005
How the once wildly popular app TikTok is scrambling to survive
Schools, higher education to be overhauled by National Education Policy 2020
Products that are flying off shelves during the pandemic
Addicted to PUBG? Some other gaming options to choose from
Top 10 most attractive employer brands in India
Rafale jet: Can it become a game changer for the Indian Air Force?
Six sectors likely to be the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic
