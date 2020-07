Here is all you should about the testing kit.





Photos: Rajwant Rawat



In order to ramp up COVID-19 testing in the country, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given the go-ahead to states for using rapid antigen testing kit, Standard Q COVID-19 Ag. According to the ICMR, the antigen testing kit is a promising tool for quick diagnosis of COVID-19 infection in a person.