'Read later' to 'mute videos': WhatsApp gets ready to roll out new features

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
COVID-19 vaccine: Four airlines to fly 56.5 lakh doses from Pune
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu schools to reopen for class 10th and 12th from Jan 19
'Covishield, Covaxin both part of vaccination drive; 5,000 vaccine points,' says Dr Vinod Paul
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival today
COVID-19 vaccine: Centre places orders for 6 crore doses from SII, Bharat Biotech
CORPORATE
SEBI, CCI at odds over jurisdiction of rating agencies
Parler sues Amazon for abrupt shutdown of web-hosting services, alleges political bias
GAIL to mull share buyback, dividend distribution on Jan 15
Amazon seeks hold on Future-Relianc deal review in fresh letter to SEBI
RIL earnings recovery to follow petchem bounce back in Q3: Analysts
MARKETS
Why Tata Motors share rose 10% in early trade today
Stocks in news: GAIL, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy, M&M, HUL, Force Motors, Sunteck Realty
Market wealth zooms past Rs 196 lakh crore as Sensex approaches 50k
Burger King India share hits lower circuit, falls 31% from record high
Sensex closes above 49K for first time, Nifty nears 15K mark; IT stocks gain
MONEY
Life insurance sector's new premium biz falls 3% in Dec
MF investors pull out over Rs 16,000 crore from equity, hybrid schemes in Dec
Expect 5-fold jump in NPS fund management fee; slabs to be introduced
Record Rs 25,789 crore outflows from equity MFs in December quarter
LIC rolls out 'Special Revival Campaign' to revive lapsed policies
INDUSTRY
COVID-19 vaccine: Centre places orders for 6 crore doses from SII, Bharat Biotech
First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Kolkata today
First Covishield consignment leaves Serum Institute's Pune facility ahead of Jan 16 rollout
COVID-19 vaccine: Pfizer cites short notices, different time zones for approval delay
RBI cancels licence of Vasantdada Nagari Sahakari Bank; 99% depositors to get deposits back
TECH
Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan gives 2GB daily data with Amazon Prime subscription, check other such plans
WhatsApp chats are encrypted so how will Facebook use chat data for ads? This is how
Intel teases hybrid 12th Gen Alder Lake chips, could take on Apple Silicon M1 SoC
WhatsApp clarifies on updated privacy policy: Claims it does not affect the privacy of your messages
WhatsApp clears air on privacy policy, says update doesn't affect users' privacy
OPINION
Rebooting Economy 57: When and how will industry take India to next level of growth?
5 trends shaping the growth of luxury housing in India
Rebooting Economy 56: Why India should follow agricultural development-led industrialisation growth model
Rebooting Economy 55: Farmer producer organisations best bet for small, marginal farmers
Real estate industry 2021: What can the sector look forward to? Is the worst behind us?
PHOTOS
Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2
'Read later' to 'mute videos': WhatsApp gets ready to roll out new features
First Advance Estimates of National Income
Here are success mantras from the world's richest man
Railways carried 118.3 mn tonnes of freight during Dec 2020
VIDEOS
03:53
Signal is most downloaded app as users ditch WhatsApp
02:57
China recovering fast, says IMF; TCS biggest gainer on Dalal Street
04:52
India well prepared for vaccine rollout: Dr Swaminathan
05:09
70% need anti-bodies to stop the virus: WHO's Swaminathan
05:34
12 months before full vaccine approval: WHO's Chief Scientist
MAGAZINE
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
PANORAMA
'Read later' to 'mute videos': WhatsApp gets ready to roll out new features
Facebook owned WhatsApp has reportedly been working on several new features which it is likely to roll out this year for its users. Wonder what those features are? Check it out.
ADVERTISEMENT
PANORAMA
more
Here are success mantras from the world's richest man
From Johnson to Ardern: World leaders express shock at siege of US Capitol
How severe is the Bird flu outbreak and can we deal with it?
Most popular destinations for travelers in 2021
From LPG prices to GST: New rules that will impact you in 2021
How will the Oxford vaccine be produced in India?
Brahmastra to Laal Singh Chaddha: Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2021
Farmers' protests: Consensus between farmer unions and govt on 2 issues
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Jasprit Bumrah dropped out of fourth Test in Britain due to injury
SEBI, CCI at odds over jurisdiction of rating agencies
Badminton players Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy test positive for COVID-19
Why Tata Motors share rose 10% in early trade today
COVID-19 vaccine: Four airlines to fly 56.5 lakh doses from Pune
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
WhatsApp chats are encrypted so how will Facebook use chat data for ads? This is how
Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan gives 2GB daily data with Amazon Prime subscription, check other such plans
Intel teases hybrid 12th Gen Alder Lake chips, could take on Apple Silicon M1 SoC
WhatsApp clarifies on updated privacy policy: Claims it does not affect the privacy of your messages
WhatsApp clears air on privacy policy, says update doesn't affect users' privacy
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE