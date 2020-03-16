Rihanna's farmers protest tweet draws global attention - Photos-1
Rihanna's farmers protest tweet draws global attention

Global pop icon Rihanna, whose tweet extending support for farmers' protest created a flutter on social media, has drawn support from other global celebrities, activists, and public figures.
The American singer shared a news report by CNN about the internet shutdown on the outskirts of Delhi in view of violence during farmers' protest. Posting a tweet late on Tuesday, the global pop icon said, "Why aren't we talking about this?"
Taking a cue from her tweet, the likes of Greta Thunberg, US Vice-President President Kamala Harris' niece, Amanda Cerny, Mia Khalifa, Lily Singh, and celebrities closer home, have come out in support and drawn attention to the ongoing agitation by farmers against the Centre's three farm laws.

Here's what they posted on social media:
