Road trips to travel bubbles: Travel trends for 2021 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Road trips to travel bubbles: Travel trends for 2021

2020 was the year that disrupted the travel industry and lay waste to many of our plans. This was the year when we all stayed inside our homes and said goodbye to all those big travel plans on our to-do lists. Now that 2020 is finally coming to an end, travel in 2021 promises to be full of epic adventures and great possibilities, all the while not forgetting the potential danger of Covid-19 (yes, the virus is still here). Travel in 2021 will become more creative as several restrictions will continue to be lifted. The new year will bring with itself newfound possibilities of exploring local attractions, travelling the off-beat paths in our own country, embracing the outdoors like never before and so many other things. In fact, travellers now have a refreshed awareness of sustainability and responsible travelling. So, in case, you were wondering what the future holds for us in the new year, we are listing down 10 travel trends that will become popular in 2021.

Krishna Priya Pallavi
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Best Christmas markets in the world at this time of the year
Best Christmas markets in the world at this time of the year
Dailyhunt, Glance, Nykaa: Startups that became unicorns this year
Dailyhunt, Glance, Nykaa: Startups that became unicorns this year
Heavy snowfall hits Japan; vehicles stuck, services disrupted
Heavy snowfall hits Japan; vehicles stuck, services disrupted
New strain of coronavirus: All you need to know
New strain of coronavirus: All you need to know
The highest earning Bollywood flicks of 2020
The highest earning Bollywood flicks of 2020
Wish to see snowfall? Head to these destinations in India
Wish to see snowfall? Head to these destinations in India
Mt Etna, one of the most active volcanoes, doesn't fail to amaze
Mt Etna, one of the most active volcanoes, doesn't fail to amaze
Countries you can visit with an Indian passport
Countries you can visit with an Indian passport