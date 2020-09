The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released fresh SOPs on Sept 8, for reopening of schools as a part of Unlock 4.0. The schools which were closed since March due to pandemic-induced lockdown will reopen partially with effect from September 21, 2020.

The five-page document released by the MoHFW lists basic measures and guidelines which need to be followed by teachers, students, and other non-teaching staff while attending the school.



Here is all you need to know





ADVERTISEMENT