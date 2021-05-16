Shut down India for a few weeks, says Dr Fauci, US's Chief Medical Adviser - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Shut down India for a few weeks, says Dr Fauci, US's Chief Medical Adviser

In an exclusive interview with the Indian Express, Dr Anthony Fauci, America's top epidemiologist spoke about ways in which India can handle the COVID crisis. The second wave of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in the country in the past few days as infection rates are spiralling and patients scramble for health facilities . There have been cases where people have died due to lack of oxygen and hospital beds.

Here are some steps Dr Fauci has suggested for India in order to contain the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
10 books you may read by Indian authors to beat COVID stress
10 books you may read by Indian authors to beat COVID stress
Russia's Sputnik V to arrive in India: All you need to know about the vaccine
Russia's Sputnik V to arrive in India: All you need to know about the vaccine
From Tim Cook to Sundar Pichai: CEOs offer help to COVID-hit India
From Tim Cook to Sundar Pichai: CEOs offer help to COVID-hit India
From Reliance to JSW: Indian companies help fill the oxygen supply gap
From Reliance to JSW: Indian companies help fill the oxygen supply gap
COVID: Countries that have extended help to India to fight the second wave
COVID: Countries that have extended help to India to fight the second wave
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's advice on fighting COVID-19
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's advice on fighting COVID-19
'Oxygen Express' trains: Will they be a lifeline for COVID patients?
'Oxygen Express' trains: Will they be a lifeline for COVID patients?
World-famous destinations you may visit virtually during pandemic
World-famous destinations you may visit virtually during pandemic