Smart financial tips for those who like to splurge

Consumers in the 21st century are bombarded with advertisements that create a false imprint of happiness. Living in a fancy apartment or driving a swanky car may provide great joy, but the feeling may only be short-lived. To relive this feeling, you will be forced to repeat the purchases.

If you resemble the above buying behavior then one thing is certain - you need to plan your expenditure better.

Don't splurge more than you can afford. Millennials are consistently showing a pattern of increased spending. Splurging on dine-outs, travel, shopping is the new normal. Occasional splurging is fine, but frequent high-value purchases can hurt your finances. Especially, if you haven't planned for important financial goals such as funding a child's education and retirement.



Here are a few financial tips for those who splurge:

