Solar eclipse 2019: How the world saw the celestial spectacle - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Solar eclipse 2019: How the world saw the celestial spectacle

A large number of onlookers gathered at several places across the country to behold the last celestial phenomenon of the decade. Partial phases of the annular solar eclipse could be viewed from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka. But the phenomenon was not just viewed in India but in several other countries. In India, a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying to view the spectacle became the subject of a meme. Here's a list of countries that witnessed the last solar eclipse of the decade.

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
World's most visited city destinations in the year 2019
World's most visited city destinations in the year 2019
Employees rate the best companies to work for, in 2020
Employees rate the best companies to work for, in 2020
These are the top ten most innovative economies of the world
These are the top ten most innovative economies of the world
Anti-CAA protestors get creative with placards to express themselves
Anti-CAA protestors get creative with placards to express themselves
Activists, leaders who were detained during anti-CAA protests
Activists, leaders who were detained during anti-CAA protests
Top 10 Android phones under Rs 20k, launched in 2019
Top 10 Android phones under Rs 20k, launched in 2019
Business Today-PwC study identifies India Inc's Best CEOs
Business Today-PwC study identifies India Inc's Best CEOs
These will be the top 10 most sought-after jobs in India in 2020
These will be the top 10 most sought-after jobs in India in 2020