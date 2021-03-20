These 10 professions will be most sought-after by 2025

According to WEF's (World Economic Forum) Future of Jobs Survey 2020, employers expect that by 2025, increasingly redundant roles will decline from being 15.4 per cent of the workforce to 9 per cent (6.4 per cent decline), and that emerging professions will grow from 7.8 per cent to 13.5 per cent (5.7 per cent growth) of the total employee base of company respondents. Based on these figures, it is estimated that by 2025, 85 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines, while 97 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to the new division of labour between humans, machines and algorithms, across the 15 industries and 26 economies covered by the report. Here we get you the top 10 job roles which will be increasing in demand across industries.





ADVERTISEMENT