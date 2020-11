1- Why is it taking this long to come up with a vaccine?



Vaccines usually take much longer to research and test. This is because despite success in the lab, all vaccines need to be tested on a wide variety of people to ensure their safety and efficacy. Nor can the candidates in the trials purposely be exposed to the disease to test the efficacy of the vaccines. It takes a few months at least, therefore, before the immune system's response to the vaccine can be assessed.

