Activists, leaders who were detained during anti-CAA protests

The nationwide protests against anti-CAA Bill have brought several cities to a standstill. Opposition leaders, intellectuals and social activists were among those who were detained in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai for staging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The law has been amended to enable grant of speedier citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they had to leave their respective countries due to religious persecution.

Rail and road traffic was hit across several states. Mobile services, SMS services, internet and voice calls have been suspended in some parts of Delhi. Hundreds of people were detained across cities including some noted public figures. Here are some of them.







