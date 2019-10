1- Echo Dot 3rd Gen: Rs 3,999





Having been the best-selling Alexa-powered device from Amazon's portfolio, the Echo Dot not just answers all your queries but can be used to control Wi-Fi-enabled smart devices too. This compact circular speaker with a fabric design looks good and has four microphones to pick up the command from any corner of the room. Available at Rs 3,999, the Echo Dot third generation often retails for Rs 2,499 during Amazon sales.