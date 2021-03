India has secured the 139th spot out of 149 countries in the UN World Happiness Report 2021. India ranked 140th in 2019 and 144th in 2020. The focus of this year's World Happiness Report was two-fold, first to focus on the effects of COVID-19 on the structure and quality of people's lives, and second to describe and evaluate how governments all over the world have dealt with the pandemic.



Here are the top 10 happiest countries in the world.





