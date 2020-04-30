The transformation of India's salon business due to COVID-19 pandemic - Photos-1
The transformation of India's salon business due to COVID-19 pandemic

India's salon industry

A 2019 report by the Indian Beauty & Hygiene Association (IBHA) forecast that India's beauty and wellness market is to reach Rs. 2,463.49 bn by 2024. Within this, the grooming segment has seen a surge owing to an increase in disposable income and an aspirational standard of living. But the pandemic has hit this industry hard although the business is trying to adjust to a new normal. Over one crore Indians are engaged in the salon business and the lockdown has come at a high cost for them

Pics: Rajwant Rawat

Salon: Looks, GK 1, New Delhi

