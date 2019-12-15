These will be the top 10 most sought-after jobs in India in 2020 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

These will be the top 10 most sought-after jobs in India in 2020

A gloomy state of the economy and job cuts have got job seekers worried in India. But despite the gloomy environment due to the economic slowdown, some jobs will emerge and will be in high demand. Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Tuesday came up with a report on top 15 emerging jobs in India for the year 2020.The professional network analysed data from about 62 million members in India between 2015 and 2019. All the top five jobs in the list of emerging jobs for India in 2020 are automation and technology-based jobs such as Blockchain Developer, Artificial Intelligence Specialist, JavaScript Developer, Robotic Process Automation Consultant, and Back-end Developer.

