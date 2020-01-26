Things you must know before buying a health insurance policy - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Things you must know before buying a health insurance policy

It takes years for people to do disciplined savings and investments to achieve their life goals. One medical emergency in the family during this journey can potentially derail the entire financial planning of the family. A health insurance plan helps people manage this risk to a great extent. However, even though a health plan provides you a comprehensive cover against fatal diseases and accidents, scope of coverage has some limitation and preconditions. It is better to know the basic contours of a health insurance policy if you are planning to buy one.
Here is the list of things that you must know before you buy a medical insurance policy
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Eurasia Group names the top 10 geopolitical risks in 2020
Eurasia Group names the top 10 geopolitical risks in 2020
Ukrainian aircraft crash: All you need to know
Ukrainian aircraft crash: All you need to know
From Mahindra to Mazumdar Shaw, how India Inc. reacted to JNU violence
From Mahindra to Mazumdar Shaw, how India Inc. reacted to JNU violence
Add these rules of wealth creation to your new year resolutions
Add these rules of wealth creation to your new year resolutions
Some of the best room-heaters to buy online this winter
Some of the best room-heaters to buy online this winter
These are the top ten most innovative economies of the world
These are the top ten most innovative economies of the world
From smart lighting to speakers, here's the best consumer tech of 2019
From smart lighting to speakers, here's the best consumer tech of 2019
World's most visited city destinations in the year 2019
World's most visited city destinations in the year 2019