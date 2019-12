Stiff competition in the smartphone market has been a boon for consumers. High-end features are now available in mid-range phones. The year 2019 has seen some interesting Android phone launches. We select 10 best Android phones launched this year on the basis of camera quality, operating system, display, storage capacity, battery and processors. What's more, they all cost below Rs 20,000.



Here's the list of phones, from the most expensive to the least pricey.

ADVERTISEMENT