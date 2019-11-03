Top 10 business schools in India that make the country proud

Leading B-schools in India are evolving with changing times, experimenting with different offerings. Business Today and Marketing & Development Research Associates (MDRA) have come out with the India's most exhaustive list of B-schools. These colleges offer full-time management courses and have been established at least five years ago, with a minimum of three graduating batches. The institutes were judged on parameters like learning experience, living experience, placement performance, selection process, future orientation.



Here are the top 10 B-schools in India

ADVERTISEMENT