The practice of buying followers in bulk on various social media platforms is commonplace these days.

A 2019 report by Institute of Contemporary Music Performance, a London-based independent music education provider, shows that celebrities across the world have paid a substantial amount to buy fake views, subscribers and likes in order to grow their audience.

The report stated that some of the world-renowned celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Kim Kardashian also use the same strategy to get traction on their Instagram accounts. As per the analysis, 46-48 per cent of their account followers are nothing but 'bot' accounts.



Here is the list of top 10 global celebrities with the highest number of fake followers, as per the report.





