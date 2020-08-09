Top 10 most attractive employer brands in India

Which are the brands that employees in India admire the most and wish to work for? Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2020, has come out with its report which showcases brands that provide the best employee value proposition.

The report showcases that in 2020, work-life balance emerged as the top Employee Value Proposition (EVP) driver for the Indian workforce while choosing an employer as it was cited by 43 per cent respondents, followed by attractive salary and employee benefits (41 per cent) and job security (40 per cent). The REBR sought views of over 1,85,000 respondents (general public, aged 18-65) on 6,136 companies in 33 countries.



Here are the most attractive employer brands.





