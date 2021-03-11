Top 10 most powerful militaries in the world, India grabs 4th spot - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Top 10 most powerful militaries in the world, India grabs 4th spot

A nation's military might goes a long way in establishing its status in the world. The Global Firepower ranking has utilised 50 individual factors to determine a nation's PowerIndex score. The categories considered range from military might and financials to logistical capability and geography.

Note: Smaller the PwrIndex value, the more powerful the nation's theoretical capability is (by conventional means as nuclear capability is not taken into account).

 

SOURCE: GLOBAL FIREPOWER

(2021 Military Strength Ranking)
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Top 10 best companies to work with in India
Top 10 best companies to work with in India
Why people are not scared of COVID-19 anymore and how risky that can be
Why people are not scared of COVID-19 anymore and how risky that can be
Zomato's most talked-about controversies in the recent past
Zomato's most talked-about controversies in the recent past
The happiest country in the world and where India stands on the list
The happiest country in the world and where India stands on the list
World's most dangerous roads; India at the fourth spot
World's most dangerous roads; India at the fourth spot
Latest developments and findings about coronavirus you may not know
Latest developments and findings about coronavirus you may not know
22 of the 30 most polluted cities of the world are in India
22 of the 30 most polluted cities of the world are in India
These 10 professions will be most sought-after by 2025
These 10 professions will be most sought-after by 2025