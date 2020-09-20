Top economies that have suffered worst GDP fall due to COVID-19

India's economic growth suffered its worst fall on record in the April-June quarter, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting 23.9 per cent. The coronavirus-related lockdowns mainly weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment. The numbers are the worst since India started reporting quarterly data in 1996. Barring China, the world's second-largest economy, all other major economies have felt the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In the April-June quarter of 2020, Chinese economy grew by 3.2 per cent. Here's how the major economies of the world have performed (YoY) during the period:





