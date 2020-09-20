Top economies that have suffered worst GDP fall due to COVID-19 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Top economies that have suffered worst GDP fall due to COVID-19

India's economic growth suffered its worst fall on record in the April-June quarter, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting 23.9 per cent. The coronavirus-related lockdowns mainly weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment. The numbers are the worst since India started reporting quarterly data in 1996. Barring China, the world's second-largest economy, all other major economies have felt the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In the April-June quarter of 2020, Chinese economy grew by 3.2 per cent. Here's how the major economies of the world have performed (YoY) during the period:

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
How will telecom firms pay AGR dues in the next 10 years?
How will telecom firms pay AGR dues in the next 10 years?
Coronavirus vaccine: Which companies are the frontrunners?
Coronavirus vaccine: Which companies are the frontrunners?
Coronavirus cases in India: Why numbers are rising
Coronavirus cases in India: Why numbers are rising
India on the brink of 5th recession: How different is it from past downturns?
India on the brink of 5th recession: How different is it from past downturns?
How different is US Open 2020 due to pandemic protocols?
How different is US Open 2020 due to pandemic protocols?
Pet Insurance in India: Some policies in the market today
Pet Insurance in India: Some policies in the market today
What's National Digital Health Mission and how will it benefit Indians?
What's National Digital Health Mission and how will it benefit Indians?
Countries that are witnessing a resurgence of coronavirus
Countries that are witnessing a resurgence of coronavirus