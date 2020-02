Hero Electric AE-47



Hero showcased the AE-47 electric motorcycle at Auto Expo 2020. The electric bike is powered by a 4000W electric motor with a top speed of 85 kmph and a maximum range of 160 km in a single charge. It comes with a lightweight portable lithium ion 48V/3.5 kWh battery in two modes - Power and Eco. The other highlighted features include a digital instrument console, keyless access,mobile charger,walk assist, reverse,GPRS and real-time tracking.

