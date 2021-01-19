Union Budget 2021: What relief start-ups expect from the budget

Indian startups faced unprecedented challenges and uncertainties during the last year. The major impediment for the sector came in the form of funds drying up, with around 40 per cent of the startups ceasing operations in May 2020, as per a Nasscom report. The startups and MSME sector are seeking relief from the government in the Union Budget 2021 that will help them boost their working capital, draw, and retain the best talent. The stakeholders are also eyeing the much-anticipated regulatory changes in incentivising the domestic and foreign investments, easing the compliance burden on startups, among other measures. Here's a look at what the industry expects from the upcoming budget.