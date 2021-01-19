Union Budget 2021: What relief start-ups expect from the budget - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Union Budget 2021: What relief start-ups expect from the budget

Indian startups faced unprecedented challenges and uncertainties during the last year. The major impediment for the sector came in the form of funds drying up, with around 40 per cent of the startups ceasing operations in May 2020, as per a Nasscom report. The startups and MSME sector are seeking relief from the government in the Union Budget 2021 that will help them boost their working capital, draw, and retain the best talent. The stakeholders are also eyeing the much-anticipated regulatory changes in incentivising the domestic and foreign investments, easing the compliance burden on startups, among other measures. Here's a look at what the industry expects from the upcoming budget.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Lesser-known and interesting facts about Budget
Lesser-known and interesting facts about Budget
All you need to know about the Economic Survey
All you need to know about the Economic Survey
Budget 2021: What's in store for education this year?
Budget 2021: What's in store for education this year?
From the briefcase to longest speech: Lesser-known facts about budget
From the briefcase to longest speech: Lesser-known facts about budget
Budget 2021: Stocks that rose 845% since the last budget
Budget 2021: Stocks that rose 845% since the last budget
Day 2 of BT MindRush 2021: Who said what
Day 2 of BT MindRush 2021: Who said what
BT MindRush 2021: Best moments
BT MindRush 2021: Best moments
World leaders react to Joe Biden's inauguration as President of the US
World leaders react to Joe Biden's inauguration as President of the US