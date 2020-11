US Elections 2020: How an astronaut voted from space





NASA astronaut Kate Rubins is the only American to have cast her vote from the space station in this years' presidential election. Rubins voted from the International Space Station on October 27, 2020. This was the second time Rubins voted from low-Earth orbit. She casted her first vote from space in 2016 when she was an Expedition 48-49 crew member.