Waiting for Covaxin, India's coronavirus vaccine candidate

Covaxin, an experimental novel coronavirus vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has begun human trials at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences this week. AIIMS-New Delhi is one of the 12 sites chosen by the Indian Council of Medical Research, which is a collaborator on the Covaxin novel coronavirus vaccine project, for conducting human trials of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

AIIMS-New Delhi has begun screening volunteers to take part in phase I human trials of the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine. Those selected to take part in the trial will be administered a dose of the experimental vaccine later this week. Similar processes will be undertaken at the other pan-India sites that have been chosen to test the Covaxin vaccine. Here is what we know so far.

