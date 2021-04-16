Weekend curfew in Delhi: What's open, what's not

As the national capital becomes the city with the highest number of COVID cases, Delhi's weekend curfew is back. The rising COVID cases have triggered widespread alarm once again with states announcing lockdown- like restrictions, night curfews and weekend curfews all over again to curb the rising coronavirus cases. The news is also in the air that the weekend curfew in the national capital could be extended if Delhi's COVID-19 case tally continues to rise in the coming days.



Here's everything you need to know about the weekend curfew announced in Delhi.

