What is a toolkit and how is it related to farmers' protests?

Climate activist Disha Ravi's arrest and non-bailable warrants against two others in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case have created a furore across the nation. The three activists have been accused of collaborating with a pro-Khalistani group to create a toolkit to 'defame India across the globe on the issue of three agri laws'. The toolkit, first shared by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on February 4, has been claimed as the proof of the Khalistani conspiracy against India by many critics. After registering an FIR against the creators of the toolkit the same day, Delhi Police had requested Google for email ids of those involved in publishing and editing of the document, uploaded on Google Docs. Since then, the police have conducted several raids and have arrested Disha Ravi and reportedly interrogated another activist and lawyer Nikita Jacob. From here on goes the top development in the toolkit case so far.





