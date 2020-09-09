What led to ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar's husband's arrest? - Photos-1
What led to ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar's husband's arrest?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested businessman Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, for alleged money laundering in a deal between the private lender and Videocon Group. The money-laundering case was registered in January last year against the businessman, his wife, Chanda Kochhar, Videocon Group MD Venugopal Dhoot and others over allegations of irregularities in loans extended by ICICI Bank to Dhoot-led Videocon Group when Chanda was at the helm of the bank.
The ED had registered the money laundering case against the Kochhars on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Kochhars came under probe agencies' lens in October 2016 after whistleblower Arvind Gupta, an investor in both ICICI Bank and Videocon Group, raised concerns about alleged loan irregularities.
Here are 10 reasons why ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar's husband is behind bars:

