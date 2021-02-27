What the new guidelines mean for OTT and social media platforms

The government has announced a slew of fresh guidelines to regulate digital content, including social media and over-the-top (OTT) streaming services, to curb the 'misuse' of these platforms .These platforms have been asked to remove contentious or any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours. Not just this, social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp have been asked to identify the originator of the message that authorities find anti-national and against the security and sovereignty of the country. Let us try to understand everything about the government's move under the following subheads.

