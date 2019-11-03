What's in store for Chandrayaan 2 in the next 50 days

The main aim of the moon mission is to get the rover, attached to the launch vehicle, do a soft landing on the lunar south pole and look for any signs of water, fuel or energy. As ISRO chairman K Sivan said, "It is the beginning of a historical journey to the moon." There will be 15 very crucial maneuvers before the satellite reaches the moon. The South pole of the moon remains in shadows and there might be a presence of water there. It can also give clarity about the early solar system.

