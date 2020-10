Eight beaches in India spread across five states and two union territories have been awarded the 'Blue Flag' certification. The eight beaches that have received the international certification are Shivrajpur (Dwarka-Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod and Padubidri (Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Rushikonda (AP), Golden (Puri-Odisha) and Radhanagar (A&N Islands).







What has earned these beaches the international rating for environment conservation and management?